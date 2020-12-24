Covid-19: Morocco Records 2,650 New Cases, 2,833 Recoveries over Past 24 Hours

Morocco has recorded 2,650 new cases of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) over the past 24 hours while 2,833 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the same period, the Ministry of Health said on Thursday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country rises to 425,864, while the number of cured people increases to 388,728, the ministry pointed out in its daily update, adding that the recovery rate has reached 91.3%.

A total of 44 coronavirus-related deaths were registered in the past day, taking the death toll to 7,130, the source pointed out, adding that the fatality rate stands at 1.7%.

These fatalities were reported in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (19), Fez-Meknes (5), Beni-Mellal-Khenifra (5), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (4), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (4), Souss-Massa (3), Draa-Tafilalet (2), Marrakech-Safi (1) and the Oriental (1).

The new Covid-19 cases were recorded in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (936), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (408), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (344), Souss-Massa (229), Marrakech-Safi (227), the Oriental (168), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (79), Fez-Meknes (77), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (69), Guelmim-Oued Noun (56), Draa-Tafilalet (53) and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (4).

The total number of excluded cases following negative tests rises to 3,928,590 since the start of the outbreak, including 12,850 in the past day.

The number of active cases has reached 30,006, including 896 patients in a critical or severe condition, the ministry added.

