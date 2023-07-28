Culture Minister Unveils Measures to Promote Film Sector in Morocco

Moroccan Culture Minister Mohamed Mehdi Bensaid on Thursday unveiled a series of measures to promote the film sector in Morocco, at the end of a meeting of the board of directors of the Moroccan Film Center (CCM).

The Minister of Youth, Culture and Communication told MAP that the CCM board meeting was an opportunity to discuss ways to develop the film sector in the Kingdom in order to promote the national film industry.

He reported that the board approved the formation of a joint commission between the ministry and professionals in the film industry to identify the problems facing the sector, with the aim of strengthening the cultural industry in Morocco and facilitating investment in what is considered a promising sector.

The Council decided to reintroduce the celebration of the National Cinema Day in October each year, he said, noting that the CCM will develop a joint program with cinema professionals for the occasion.

The aim is to involve as many citizens as possible in the celebration of cinema in order to revive the culture of cinema and film clubs, according to a new and innovative concept that takes into account the new generations and new technologies, he added.

Bensaid also spoke of a project to set up 150 cinemas in cultural centers across the Kingdom, where the public will be able to watch national film productions at a symbolic price, pointing out that the project will involve professional associations active in the field to encourage a return to the cinema.

The meeting, which was attended by the Minister of Industry and Trade, Ryad Mezzour, and the acting director of the CCM, Abdelaziz Boujdaini, was also an opportunity to discuss the various issues facing the various players in the film industry, added Bensaïd.

During the meeting, the interim director of the CCM presented the center's balance sheet for 2022. The agenda included a review of the activity report and accounts for 2022, as well as a follow-up on the implementation of the decisions taken at previous meetings.

MAP: 28 July 2023