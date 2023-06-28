Culture Ministry Working on Strategy to Promote, Preserve Morocco's Heritage

Culture Minister Mohamed Mehdi Bensaid said, on Tuesday, that his department is currently working on a strategy to better promote and preserve Morocco's cultural heritage, in close coordination with other sectors.

According to the Minister of Youth, Culture and Communication, this strategy aims to create the necessary conditions to give a new impetus to an efficient cultural industry at the service of the citizen, and improve the attractiveness of cultural structures and facilitate access to them.

In addition, the strategy also seeks to conclude partnerships with national and foreign stakeholders, said Bensaid in his response to a question on the strategy adopted to promote the cultural sector in Morocco, during the weekly session of oral questions in the House of Councillors.

He also pointed out that the strategy, currently being developed in coordination with the Ministry of Economy and Finance and other government departments, also aims to boost the cultural sector's contribution to the gross domestic product, thereby promoting the creation of new jobs and professions.

In this context, he asserted that a number of challenges need to be met to boost the cultural industry nationwide.

(MAP 27.06.2023)