Dakar: Moroccan Ambassador to Senegal Holds Working Session with BCEAO Governor

HM the King's Ambassador to Senegal, Hassan Naciri, held on Wednesday in Dakar a working session with the Governor of the Central Bank of West African States (BCEAO), Jean Claude Kassi Brou.

On this occasion, Naciri highlighted the performance of the aggregates of the national economy and the record figures achieved in some sectors such as automotive industry, aerospace, phosphate and transfers of Moroccan Expatriates.

This result, said the Moroccan diplomat, is the outcome of the proactive policy of His Majesty King Mohammed VI in terms of modernization and diversification of the national economy. This has resulted directly in the mitigation of shocks related to exogenous factors and the randomness of rainfall, he stressed.

The ambassador also highlighted the African Vision of HM the King which has enabled the establishment of mutually beneficial economic partnerships with countries in the region, adding that the Moroccan concept of cooperation with Africa is unique in that it creates complementarities, convergences and goes beyond the narrow framework of unequal exchange.

This concept is not limited to the economy, it is a global offer that extends to education, capacity building and human flows and social relations, noted Hassan Naciri.

BCEAO Governor welcomed the quality of political relations between the member countries of the West African Monetary Union and Morocco, highlighting the symbiosis that characterizes this relationship.

On the economic and financial level, Brou praised the important role that Moroccan operators play daily in the area and the fruitful partnerships established.

On the same occasion, he paid a heartfelt tribute to His Majesty the King for the quality of the economic infrastructure built in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The senior official of this sub-regional institution expressed his openness and his full availability to strengthen cooperation with Bank Al Maghrib to share experiences and consolidate achievements in the field of money and credit for more complementarity and convergence.

MAP: 09 February 2023