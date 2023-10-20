Dakar : Morocco Takes Part in International Forum on Financing Rail Projects in Africa

The International Forum on Financing Rail Projects in Africa kicked off Thursday in Diamniadio (located 30 km from Dakar), under the theme "Financing Rail Projects in Africa: The Future of Rail in Africa" with the participation of several African countries, including Morocco.

Morocco is represented at this three-day event by a delegation led by Mohamed Rabie Khlie, Director General of the Moroccan National Railways Office (ONCF), Vice President of the International Union of Railways (UIC), and President of the UIC-Africa Region.

The forum, organized by the 'Société nationale Les chemins de fer du Sénégal' (National Company The Railways of Senegal/CFS) in partnership with the International Union of Railways, brings together around five hundred decision-makers from political circles, railway companies, the industrial sector, technical bodies, and the private sector. Its primary objective is to "boost and reinvigorate the development of railroads in Africa."

The opening ceremony featured speeches from Senegalese Prime Minister Amadou Ba, representing President Macky Sall, and ONCF CEO Mohamed Rabie Khlie. It was also attended by the Minister of Infrastructure, Land Transport and Opening-up, Amadou Mansour Faye, members of the Senegalese government, the President of the African Railway Union, Taoufik Boufaied, and members of the diplomatic corps accredited in Dakar, including the Ambassador of His Majesty the King, Hassan Naciri.

