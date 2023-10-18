Dakhla: Royal Navy Assists 46 Would-Be Irregular Migrants (Military Source)

A Royal Navy high-seas patrol boat provided, Monday, 215 km south-west of Dakhla (36 km from the coast), assistance to a pirogue in difficulty with 46 sub-Saharan candidates for irregular migration on board, as part of a search and rescue mission at sea,

The pirogue had set sail from the Senegalese coast three days earlier, with the intention of reaching the Canary Islands.

The people rescued, including 44 Senegalese and 2 Guineans, were given first aid on board, before being brought back safe and sound to the Dakhla Port on the same day, and handed over to the Royal Gendarmerie for the usual administrative procedures, the same source said.

MAP: 17 October 2023