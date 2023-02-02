Diaspora's Remittances Amount to over MAD 109 Bln - Exchange Office

Remittances made by Moroccans living abroad amounted to more than 109.15 billion dirhams in 2022, against 93.67 billion dirhams a year earlier, according to the Office des Changes (Morocco's Exchange Office).

These transfers have thus shown an increase of 16.5% (15.48 billion dirhams) compared to 2021, said the Office, which has just published its monthly indicators of foreign trade.

In addition, the Office reports a surplus in the balance of trade in services up 82.2% to 113.65 billion dirhams in 2022. This increase follows an increase in exports (+58.3% to 220.18 billion dirhams) more important than that of imports (+38.9% or +29.83 billion dirhams).

MAP: 02 February 2023