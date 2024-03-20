Doctrinal Concordance between Morocco, African Countries Guarantees Peace and Security – Minister

Doctrinal concordance between Morocco and African countries is a guarantee of peace and security between their peoples, the Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, Ahmed. Toufiq, said Tuesday in Rabat.

Speaking at the opening of the 4th communication session of the Mohammed VI Foundation of African Ulema, Toufiq explained that the doctrine plays an important role in guaranteeing security and spiritual peace in that it allows immunize the believer against confusion and discord.

He noted that the theme of this event, "the Ashaari school and the rites: scientific and methodological coherence to serve the needs of religion", confirms the common doctrinal and spiritual belonging between Morocco and African countries.

This theme is also of great importance because it focuses on one of the major Islamic references which provides clear answers to urgent questions, he added, stressing that the doctrine is a way of life which rhythms the daily experience of the individual.

Toufiq also presented the Foundation's roadmap for this year, which notably includes the development of a guide for Mourchidines and Mourchidates in African countries, aimed at promoting science and knowledge and Islamic thought, and a guide to Sufi practices, in partnership with imams and ulema.

He also highlighted the particular importance of the Charter of the Mohammed VI Foundation of African Ulema, which aims to promote good morality and fight against disruptive currents.

For his part, the Secretary General of the Supreme Ulema Council, Mohamed Yssef, emphasized the importance of this meeting, which is being held in parallel with the Ramadan religious lectures chaired by His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Commander of the Faithful, because it addresses the question of schools and standards governing Islam in Africa, ensuring that these rites cement the links between sub-Saharan Ulema and the Kingdom of Morocco.

In this sense, Yssef underlined that "Morocco is a pioneering country in terms of organizing this type of meeting, since the 1st conference of African Ulema was held, under the presidency of the late HM Mohammed V,” noting that the concordance between Moroccan and African Ulema was essentially aimed at serving the liberation efforts made by African leaders throughout history.

MAP: 19 March 2024