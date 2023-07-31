Dominican Republic Reiterates 'Absolute Recognition' of the Moroccanness of Sahara, Considers Favorably Opening of Consulate in Dakhla

The Dominican Republic has reiterated its "absolute recognition of the Moroccanness of the Sahara", stressing that it "considers favorably" the opening of a Dominican consulate in the town of Dakhla.

A press release by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates said on Saturday that the Dominican Minister of External Relations, Roberto Alvarez, had written to his Moroccan peer in order to bring to the attention of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, on behalf of the President of the Dominican Republic, His Excellency Mr. Luis Abinader, his country's position on the Moroccan Sahara issue.

In this respect, the Dominican Republic "reiterates its absolute recognition of the Moroccanness of the Sahara," added the same source, making known that the Ministry of Foreign Relations of the Dominican Republic "considers favorably", "the opening of a Dominican consulate in the city of Dakhla."

The same source stressed that the Dominican Republic "reaffirms that the autonomy initiative presented by the Kingdom of Morocco in 2007 constitutes the realistic, credible and serious solution for reaching a negotiated agreement between the parties.”

The Dominican minister also informed his Moroccan peer that "President Luis Abinader has expressed the wish to pay a state visit to the Kingdom of Morocco, in order to further strengthen political, commercial and cooperation ties" between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Dominican Republic, concluded the press release by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.

MAP: 29 July 2023