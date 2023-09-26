Drive to Rebuild, Develop Earthquake-Affected Areas Continues, Says Govt Chief

The drive to rebuild and develop the areas affected by the earthquake is continuing, in application of the High Instructions of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, said Head of Government Aziz Akhannouch on Monday in Rabat.

"In the next few days, the government will provide answers on the modalities and methods for managing the repercussions of the earthquake, in particular through the presentation of the project for the agency in charge of ensuring the effective implementation of this program", Akhannouch told the press at the end of the fourth meeting of the interministerial commission in charge of deploying an emergency program to rehabilitate and help rebuild housing destroyed in earthquake-stricken areas.

This agency is an implementation of the projects and investments that have been submitted to HM the King's High appreciation, in order to rehabilitate the areas affected by the natural disaster, said the head of government, who chaired the meeting.

After noting that the reconstruction operation would begin as soon as possible, Akhannouch noted that the government was working to speed up the preparation of development programs for the region.

A series of meetings will be held over the next few days to finalize all the concepts linked to the development projects for these areas, so that they can be implemented in the coming weeks, he added.

MAP:25 September 2023