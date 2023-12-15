Education Overhaul Commission Opts for Extended Hand Principle – Minister

Education Minister Chakib Benmoussa emphasized the principle of extending a hand to initiate a comprehensive debate on the reform of the civil servant system. His remarks came during a meeting with the ministerial commission tasked with addressing issues related to the status of National Education officials.

Following two separate meetings held by the ministerial commission, first with the National Federation of Education (FNE)-Democratic Trend and then with the four most representative unions, the minister of National Education, Preschool, and Sports stated that these gatherings provided an opportunity to listen to the teachers' demands.

The meetings also served as a platform for discussions on the provisions of the unified status of education officials and the proposed amendments aiming to achieve a revised version, he told the press, emphasizing the need for the resumption of classes and the return of teachers to schools to fulfill their duties and ensure students' instructional time.

Earlier in the day, Government Spokesperson Mustapha Baitas had conveyed that ongoing dialogue with the unions aims to allay the concerns of educational executives regarding the improvement of the status of National Education civil servants.

"The government's only objective through responsible dialogue with social actors is the reform of the education system and the rehabilitation of public schools, the profession, and the quality of education," Baitas had emphasized.

On Sunday in Rabat, the government and the most representative trade unions signed an agreement to improve teachers' salaries. The agreement entails a monthly salary increase of 1,500 dirhams for all sector employees and addresses various categorical issues that have been pending for several years.

MAP: 15 December 2023