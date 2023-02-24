Egyptian FM Stresses Role of Parliamentary Action in Consolidating Relations between Morocco, Egypt

The Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sameh Shoukry, stressed, Thursday in Cairo, the importance of strengthening cooperation between the Egyptian and Moroccan legislative institutions, emphasizing the role of parliamentary action in the consolidation of relations between the two countries.

In a meeting with speaker of the House of Advisors, Enaam Mayara, who is currently on a working visit to Egypt, Shoukry said that cooperation between the legislative institutions of the two countries is of major importance, especially in light of the historical ties that unite the Egyptian and Moroccan peoples and the challenges faced by the two countries and the region in general.

The Minister also expressed satisfaction with the solidarity and dynamics that mark the fraternal relations between the two countries, calling for the expansion of the scope of bilateral cooperation to better serve the common interests of both countries.

On this occasion, the two parties reviewed the major challenges facing the region and the efforts made to ensure security and stability.

For his part, Mayara expressed the consideration of Morocco for the positions of Egypt regarding the issue of the territorial integrity of the Kingdom.

Pointing out that Morocco is determined to strengthen cooperation and coordination with Egypt within the framework of the African Union, he reiterated the Kingdom's support for Egypt's water security and rights to its water resources.

In addition, Mayara praised the development and progress made by Egypt in various fields, as well as the role it plays in the Arab world.

Speaker of the House of Advisors is leading a parliamentary delegation on a working visit to Egypt from February 22 to 27, at the invitation of president of the Egyptian Senate.

This visit is part of the consolidation of the distinguished relations between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Arab Republic of Egypt, under the wise leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI and president Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

MAP:23 February 2023