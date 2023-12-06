Emirati Ambassador in Rabat: The Kingdom of Morocco 'Was and Shall Remain UAE Brotherly Country and Ally'

The Kingdom of Morocco "was and shall remain the brotherly country and ally of the United Arab Emirates", said Emirati ambassador Al-Asri Saeed Ahmed Al Dhaheri, describing as "fraternal and familial" relations between the two countries and their two Heads of State.

In a statement to MAP, Al Dhaheri stressed that the visit of His Majesty King Mohammed VI to the United Arab Emirates confirms the depth and solidity of the strategic relations between the two brotherly countries, and demonstrates the convergence of views between their two leaders on issues of common interest.

The Emirati diplomat recalled that bilateral relations, the foundations of which were laid by the late His Majesty Hassan II and the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan, were consolidated under the era of His Majesty King Mohammed VI and His brother HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, and have undergone remarkable development, notably on the political and economic fronts.

The Declaration "Towards an innovative, renewed and rooted partnership", signed by the Heads of State of the two countries during this visit, confirms the solidity of these relations and constitutes an extension of the projects carried out by the State of the United Arab Emirates in the Kingdom of Morocco, he underlined, noting that these projects strengthen Morocco's infrastructure and open up new prospects for private sector investors.

This Declaration also represents a qualitative development in bilateral relations, said Al Dhaheri, pointing out that the United Arab Emirates have always been keen to support the major projects launched by His Majesty King Mohammed VI over the past two decades, and the optimal implementation of the agreements concluded by the two countries.

He also recalled the United Arab Emirates' constant support for Morocco's territorial integrity, as well as Rabat's support for Abu Dhabi, particularly with regard to the recovery of its three islands, Tunb Al-Kubra, Tunb Al-Sughra and Abu Musa.

MAP:06 December 2023