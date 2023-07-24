'eVisa': One Year on, Positive Outcome with over 160K Applications Processed (Ministry)

The Kingdom of Morocco's launch of the "eVisa" electronic visa on July 10, 2022 has had a positive impact, making the visa granting procedure much smoother and easier for certain foreign nationals subject to this formality, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates said on Friday.

One year after its launch, the eVisa system has processed more than 160,000 applications, of which almost 150,000 have been issued, the Ministry said in a statement.

The number of applications processed increased exponentially between July 2022 (almost 6,000 applications) and November 2022 (over 15,000 applications). The peak number of applications processed by the eVisa unit was reached in May 2023, with almost 18,000 applications.

"This measure has made it possible, in accordance with the High Instructions of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, to support the tourism sector in the face of the negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and the promotion of Morocco as a destination for Tourism and Business", noted the Ministry.

Of the 150,000 eVisas issued, 96.6% were for "Tourism" and 3.4% for "Business".

In the "Business" category, a large proportion of applicants have top-level and management profiles from large companies in all sectors (engineers, highly technical staff, decision-makers in multinationals, etc.).

Since the launch of "eVisa", 110 nationalities from every continent have been able to benefit from the electronic visa, thanks to the simplicity of the procedure for applying for and obtaining it.

The breakdown of eVisas issued by nationality is as follows: Israel (55%), India (10%), Nigeria (4.44%), Egypt (4.41%), Pakistan (3.5%) and Jordan (2.7%).

Several foreign nationals subject to this formality benefit from the electronic visa on the basis of their nationality, including nationals of Thailand, Jordan, Israel, India, Azerbaijan and Guatemala.

The electronic visa is a single-person authorization allowing access and a short stay (30 days maximum) on Moroccan territory. It is valid for a maximum of 180 days from the date of issue.

MAP: 21 July 2023