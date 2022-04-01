Expo 2020 Dubai: Morocco Wins Golden Award in 'Scenography' Category

Morocco won the Golden Award in the category "Scenography" for the best pavilion interior design, during a ceremony held on Wednesday evening at Expo 2020 Dubai, whose curtain will fall this Thursday after six months of activities.



This prestigious prize, which rewards pavilions that have stood out by their interior design, taking into account the aesthetic, technical and technological aspects, was awarded to Nadia Fettah Alaoui, Minister of Economy and Finance and General Delegate of the Moroccan pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.



To select the winner, the jury also took into account the way in which design was used as a tool for dialogue between civilizations and as an instrument reflecting the convergence of cultures.



This important award, which crowns the Kingdom's remarkable participation in this international event, is a recognition of the efforts made by the Moroccan pavilion to present the Kingdom's radiant image but also an affirmation of its excellent level and know-how in several areas, including engineering, scenography and especially the presentation of content with an authentic Moroccan touch.

MAP 31 March 2022