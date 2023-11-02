Family Code Revision: Boussouf Stresses Importance of Family Role in Attachment of Expatriates to Homeland

Secretary general of the Council of the Moroccan Community Abroad (CCME), Abdellah Boussouf, stressed on Wednesday in Rabat the importance of the project to revise the Family Code, given the role it plays in the attachment of Moroccans living abroad to the mother country.

"The family is an essential element in guaranteeing the religious, cultural, economic and social attachment of Moroccans around the world to the motherland", he told the press, on the occasion of a session of consultations and hearings of the Body in charge of revising the Family Code.

The CCME secretary general stressed the need to pay particular attention to the articles of the Code dedicated to the Moroccan diaspora.

He pointed out that the meeting had provided an opportunity to discuss a number of points that are not compatible with the legal systems of the host countries, due to differences in terms of standards adopted, as well as the means to overcome them.

It also discussed the bilateral agreements linking Morocco to a number of countries, notably in Europe, noting the importance of taking these points into consideration in order to guarantee optimum implementation of the articles of the Family Code and preserve cohesion between all the components of the Moroccan family.

The CCME secretary general cited articles relating to child custody, alimony (nafaqa), travel, two witnesses, divorce, power of attorney and other issues concerning expatriates.

The Body's meeting with Boussouf is part of a series of consultations and hearings that are part of the implementation of the contents of the Royal Letter on the revision of the Family Code addressed to the Head of Government.

MAP: 01 November 2023