Family Code: Three Women's Associations Present Their Proposals

The body in charge of revising the Family Code held two sessions in Rabat on Thursday, during which the Association for the Protection of the Moroccan Family, the Moroccan Association for Family Support, and the Moroccan Family Forum Association presented their views and proposals.

In a statement to the press following the meetings, Latifa Bennani-Smires, President of the Association for the Protection of the Moroccan Family, emphasized that her association's proposals were centered on strengthening the foundations of the Moroccan family, as well as improving its conditions. This improvement encompasses fairness for women, the protection of children's rights, and a prohibition of underage marriages.

Bennani-Smires pointed out that her Association had focused on the fundamental approaches deemed suitable to ensure the legal, social, and economic protection of families, thereby guaranteeing their unity, stability, and preservation.

Zhour El Hor, President of the Moroccan Association for Family Support, stated that her Association had focused its proposals on several articles dealing with family issues, which no longer correspond to the developments in Moroccan society.

El Hor highlighted the content of the Royal Letter in this context, which called for the provisions of the Family Code to be brought in line with the evolution of Moroccan society and the needs of sustainable development.

For her part, Khadija El Yemlahi, President of the Moroccan Family Forum Association, said that her Association's suggestions addressed the negative aspects of underage marriage, emphasizing the need to prohibit all forms of such marriage.

MAP: 09 November 2023