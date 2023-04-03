FDI: Net Flow up 53.6% at End of February (Exchange Office)

The net flow of Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) amounted to nearly 3.37 billion dirhams at the end of February 2023, up 53.6% compared to the same period a year earlier, according to the Exchange Office.

FDI receipts recorded an increase of 19.8% to nearly 5.03 billion dirhams, while expenditures fell by 17.2%, said the Office, which published its monthly indicators of foreign trade in February.

For the first two months of this year, Moroccan direct investment abroad stood at 3.24 billion dirhams, showing a slight decline of 2% compared to the same period in 2022.