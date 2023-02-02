FDI Net Flow Rises by 8.3% in 2022 (Exchange Office)

The net flow of Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) reached 20.97 billion dirhams in 2022, up 8.3% compared to 2021, according to the Foreign Exchange Office.

FDI revenues recorded an increase of 20.5% to more than 38.44 billion dirhams at the end of 2022, while expenditures increased by 39.2%, said the Office, which has published its monthly indicators of foreign trade.

At the end of the year 2022, Moroccan direct investment abroad stood at nearly 19.4 billion dirhams, showing an increase of 6.8% compared to 2021.

For their part, the transfers of these investments were established at more than 13.17 billion dirhams, down 3.2%. Thus, the net flow of the Moroccan direct investment abroad increased by 36.7%.

MAP: 02 February 2023