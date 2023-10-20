Finance Bill: Parliament to Hold Joint Plenary Session on Friday

he Houses of Representatives and Councillors will hold, this Friday, a joint plenary session devoted to the presentation of the Finance Bill 2024, by the Economy and Finance Minister.

This session, which is being held in accordance with the provisions of article 68 of the Constitution, is scheduled to start at 5:00 pm at the headquarters of the House of Representatives, according to a joint press release by the two Houses of Parliament.

