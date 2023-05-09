Fisheries: 2nd Session of Morocco-Cabo Verde Joint Commission Held

Chaired by Zakia Driouich, secretary general of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Rural Development and Water and Forests and Tania Romualdo, national director of External Policy at Cabo Verde's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Regional Integration, this session was devoted to the study and examination of prospects for bilateral cooperation during the year 2023-2024, said a statement by the Department of Fisheries.

Welcoming the cordial and fraternal atmosphere that prevailed in their discussions and the successful results achieved at the end of this 2nd session of the joint commission, the two parties examined the various areas of cooperation likely to raise this cooperation to the rank of a fruitful partnership in the field of fisheries and aquaculture.

In this context, the two parties agreed to establish capacity building programs for the benefit of stakeholders in the fisheries sector, the promotion of scientific research in fisheries, the exchange of experience and good practices in the fight against IUU fishing, the development and processing of seafood, the promotion of artisanal fisheries, the management of fisheries, the rescue of human lives at sea and the promotion of private partnership between the economic operators of the two countries, said the statement.

The Cabo Verdean party which has strongly welcomed the sectoral policy Halieutis, expressed the will to be inspired by the Moroccan experience in the establishment of a National Agency for the Development of Aquaculture and the dynamics that has resulted for the promotion and development of aquaculture in Morocco.

The session, which was attended by the Consul of Cabo Verde in Dakhla Ana Fernandes, was marked by the signing of the minutes of this commission and the adoption of the action plan for the implementation of activities under the year 2023-2024, noted the same source.

This session is organized on the sidelines of the holding in Morocco of the joint commission on bilateral cooperation between the Kingdom of Morocco and Cabo Verde, concluded the statement.

MAP: 09 mai 2023