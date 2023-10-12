FM Holds Talks in Marrakech with Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade, Development Cooperation

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, held talks in Marrakech on Thursday with the Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, Liesje Shreinemacher.

In a press statement following this meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, Shreinemacher noted that discussions centered on various issues, particularly strengthening cooperation between Morocco and the Netherlands.

Furthermore, she mentioned her visit to some regions affected by the earthquake on September 8th, reaffirming her country's solidarity with the Moroccan people during this challenging time.

In this context, the Dutch minister expressed her country's willingness to contribute to Morocco's reconstruction efforts in the affected areas, especially in terms of providing clean drinking water to the population and intensifying efforts towards sustainable solutions.

