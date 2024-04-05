FM Holds Talks in Rabat with UNSG Personal Envoy for Moroccan Sahara

Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, held, here Thursday, talks with UN Secretary-General's Personal Envoy for the Moroccan Sahara, Staffan De Mistura.

These talks took place in an atmosphere of frankness and a positive and constructive spirit in the presence of Ambassador, Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Morocco to the UN, Omar Hilale, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates said in a statement.

This visit is part of a regional tour to the parties mentioned in the Security Council Resolution 2703, to relaunch the political round-table process with the participation of Morocco, Algeria, Mauritania and the ‘polisario’, as the only framework defined by Security Council resolutions to reach a realistic, pragmatic and lasting political solution based on compromise.

On this occasion, the statement underlined, the Moroccan delegation recalled the constants of Morocco's position, reaffirmed by His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, to the UN Secretary-General, namely:

1. No process outside the round-table framework defined by the UN, with Algeria's full participation;

2. No solution outside the Moroccan Autonomy Initiative;

3. No serious process at a time when the ceasefire is being daily violated by ‘polisario’ militias.

