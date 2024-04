On High Royal Instructions, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, received, Friday in Rabat, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Khalid bin Salman al Musallam.

During the meeting, bin Salman al Musallam handed Bourita a written message addressed to His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God preserve Him, from the Sovereign of Bahrain, HM Hamad bin Aisa Al Khalifa. MAP:05 avril 2024