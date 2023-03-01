FM Underlines Dynamism of Moroccan Sahara Issue, Especially in Europe

Bourita, who spoke at a press conference following his talks with the Austrian Deputy Federal Minister for European and International Affairs Peter Launsky, recalled, in this context, the positive positions expressed by Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Hungary, Slovakia and Cyprus, in favor of the Moroccan autonomy plan, as a basis for a serious and credible solution, stating that other countries will follow in the future.

The minister also mentioned the U.S. recognition of the Moroccanness of the Sahara and the opening of consulates in the southern provinces, which constitute "a message" to the countries concerned by their proximity to the conflict, including the Europeans.

After all these positive positions, Austria has just expressed this Tuesday its position on the Moroccan Sahara issue, which sees in the autonomy plan a basis for a serious and credible solution.

Bourita, who had called more than a year ago Europe to "get out of its comfort zone" in order to reach a solution to the artificial conflict on the Moroccan Sahara, stressed the imperative to find a solution to this conflict and not just support a process, which may last because of the lack of will in other parties.

Launsky is part of his country's delegation, led by Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer, which is visiting Morocco. A very important visit that constitutes a qualitative leap in relations between Morocco and Austria, Bourita noted.

This visit, he said, reflects the vision of HM King Mohammed VI in favor of diversifying the Kingdom's partnerships within Europe and its openness to other European countries that are not geographically close.

Historical and rooted, Moroccan-Austrian relations are based on a comprehensive approach and a dense strategic and sectoral dialogue in the economic and social field, Bourita said, citing also in this context, cooperation between Morocco and Austria in the cultural and parliamentary areas.

MAP: 28 February 2023