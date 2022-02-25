Football: Government Decides to Reopen Stadiums to Public (Statement)

The government has decided to reopen the stadiums to the general public, announced a press release from the department of the Head of Government.



The Head of Government, Aziz Akhannouch received this Thursday the president of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF), Fouzi Lekjaa, to discuss the reopening of the stadiums to the public, the same source explained.



In accordance with the legal provisions relating to the management of the state of health emergency and following the recommendations of the scientific and technical committee while taking into account the positive evolution of the epidemiological situation in the Kingdom, the government has decided to reopen the stadiums to the public, said the statement.



As such, the Head of Government urged the president of the FRMF to take all measures and steps to ensure the implementation of this decision, the source concluded.

MAP 24 February 2022