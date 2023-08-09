Francophonie: Moroccan Paralympic Team's Achievement Bears Witness to Excellent Level of its Athletes - Federation Chief

The "great feats" achieved by Moroccan athletes, particularly Paralympic athletes, at the 9th edition of the Francophonie Games, held from July 28 to August 6 in Kinshasa, bear witness to the high level of preparation and excellence of the athletes, said the President of the Royal Moroccan Federation of Sports for People with Disabilities (FRMSPSH), Hamid El Aouni.

"The Moroccan Paralympic team's participation in the 9th edition of the Francophonie Games was marked by an extraordinary performance, which led Morocco to win the majority of medals at stake during the event," El Aouni told MAP news agency.

This participation, he added, "clearly illustrates that the level of preparation of the Paralympic athletes is excellent," positioning them "favorably to represent Morocco with pride" at other international sporting events.

At the end of this sporting event, the Moroccan paralympic team won a total of 9 medals, including 4 gold, 2 silver and 3 bronze, he said, underlining that this "solid" performance raises high hopes for the national paralympic team's qualification for the Paris Olympic Games next summer.

The Moroccan delegation of Paralympic athletes also took part in the World Para-Athletics Championships, held in Paris from July 08 to 17, where they put in a "remarkable" performance, winning 7 medals (3 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze) and breaking new world records (T47/400 m and T12/1500 m), El Aouni recalled.

MAP: 08 August 2023