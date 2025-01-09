French Senate Delegation Hails Dakhla's Development Drive

A delegation of French senators hailed the socio-economic achievements and development drive of the Dakhla-Oued Eddahab region, on Wednesday in Dakhla.

This visit, initiated by Morocco's House of Councillors, allowed members of the France-Morocco Parliamentary Friendship Group to witness firsthand the assets of Dakhla-Oued Eddahab region in attracting investments, forming partnerships, and enhancing trade.

In a statement to the press, French Senator Max Brisson highlighted the close ties between the French Senate and the Morocco's Upper House, expressing his admiration for the region's broad development under the leadership of HM King Mohammed VI.

"We have been briefed on the key projects currently underway in the region, particularly in the areas of renewable energy, tourism, fisheries and agriculture," he said, voicing his desire to further strengthen bilateral relations in these sectors.

During their trip, the members of the France-Morocco Parliamentary Friendship Group held meetings with the Wali of the Dakhla-Oued Eddahab region and Governor of Oued Eddahab province, Ali Khalil, the Vice-President of the Regional Council, Moulay Boutal Lembarki, as well as the President of the Dakhla Communal Council, Erragheb Hormatallah.

Additionally, field visits were paid to several major projects in the region, including the seawater desalination plant and the construction site for the new port of Dakhla Atlantique.

MAP: 08 January 2025