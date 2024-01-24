G77+China Summit: Ambassador to UN Points Up Morocco's Push for African Integration

In an address at the 3rd Summit of the G77+China on January 21-22, Morocco's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Omar Hilale, outlined Morocco's ambitious projects and initiatives aimed at enhancing regional integration in Africa.

Under the leadership of HM King Mohammed VI, Morocco has consistently demonstrated its commitment to principles of effective solidarity, unity, and a shared destiny, according to Hilale. He emphasized the importance placed on establishing strategic partnerships through an integrated and comprehensive approach.

The strategic orientation of Morocco is founded on principles such as solidarity, co-development, and the establishment of peace and stability, as explained by Hilale. The Kingdom has embarked on ambitious and structuring cooperation projects across vital sectors including agriculture, health, energy, and infrastructure.

A flagship example of Morocco's strategic endeavors is the Morocco-Nigeria gas pipeline project, described by Hilale as a lever for regional integration. The initiative aims to create conditions for common economic growth and stimulate development in the Atlantic region.

Morocco's Atlantic African States initiative, launched alongside 22 African countries, is another significant move towards regional integration. The initiative seeks to establish an institutional framework for consultations on strategic issues to bolster security, stability, and prosperity in the region.

HM the King's international initiative to enable Sahel states' access to the Atlantic Ocean was also highlighted. Within this framework, Morocco has made its road, port, and railway infrastructure available to these states, serving as a pragmatic platform for the development of Sahel countries' infrastructure and connection to regional transport and communication networks.

Food security and climate change have been prioritized by Morocco in its cooperation relations, particularly in Africa, Hilale noted. The Kingdom has launched significant projects for fertilizer production in several countries and contributed to food security by providing affordable fertilizers.

The G77 Summit, coinciding with the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the group's creation, is seen as an opportunity to strengthen cooperation and solidarity among member states. Against the backdrop of global challenges, Hilale emphasized the need to renew the commitment to "Leave no one behind" and concretize this commitment on national and international levels by implementing the Agenda 2030.

This summit marks the beginning of a new era of cooperation among Southern countries, urging collaboration on a solidary basis and a visionary approach for the better utilization of complementarity, potentialities, and relative strengths.

Morocco led a significant delegation to the event, including key figures such as Mr. Zakaria El Goumiri, Morocco's Ambassador to Dar es Salaam, Mohamed Methqal, Ambassador and Director-General of the Moroccan Agency for International Cooperation, and Abdellah Ben Mellouk, Director of Multilateral Cooperation and International Economic Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccan Expatriates.

MAP: 23 January 2024