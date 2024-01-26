Gambia, Major Player in Royal Initiatives Launched in Favor of Africa (FM)

The Gambia stood out as a major player in the various regional initiatives launched by His Majesty King Mohammed VI in favor of the African continent, said, on Thursday in Dakhla, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita.

At a press briefing held at the end of the 3rd session of the Morocco-Gambia Joint Cooperation Commission, co-chaired with his Gambian counterpart, Mamadou Tangara, Bourita noted that The Gambia would play an important role in implementing the Royal Vision for regional initiatives, particularly in terms of structuring and organizing the Afro-Atlantic region.

The Minister pointed out that The Gambia was one of the founding countries of the Rabat Process, which aims to give the Afro-Atlantic area its rightful geopolitical place as a platform for consultation and coordination, notably through cooperation in the blue economy, support for development projects on the Afro-Atlantic coastline, the fight against pollution of the Atlantic Ocean, in addition to strengthening security coordination and the fight against piracy and smuggling networks.

The Gambia, he added, has a key role to play in the Royal Initiative aimed at linking the Sahel region to the Atlantic Ocean by making Morocco's infrastructure available to the countries of the region, on the basis that the problems of the African Sahel are more economic than security-related, calling for the focus to be not just on solving the problems of the Sahel region, but also on promoting opportunities for the region's countries and their young people to engage in a positive development dynamic.

Bourita pointed out that The Gambia is directly concerned by the Morocco-Nigeria Gas Pipeline project, to which His Majesty King Mohammed VI is paying particular attention, noting that this country will make an undeniable contribution to the implementation of this project.

MAP:25 January 2024