Gaza: Morocco Reiterates ‘Great Concern, Deep Indignation’ Following Escalating Military Operations, Worsening Humanitarian Situation

Missiles and shells are more and more randomly targeting civilian facilities, forcing more than a million people to flee and depriving the population of water, electricity and fuel, thus generating a catastrophic humanitarian situation, the same source points out.

The Kingdom of Morocco affirms that all these Israeli acts of escalation are in contradiction with international humanitarian law and common human values, and warn of a spread of the conflict inside the Palestinian territories and the dangerous expansion of the perimeter of violence to affect neighboring areas, thus threatening the security and stability of the entire region, the ministry underlines.

Morocco can only express its regret and its disappointment at the inaction of the international community, the Security Council's failure to assume its responsibilities and the inability of influential countries to put an end to this catastrophic situation, the same source says.

Reiterating its support for the Palestinian National Authority and its national institutions, under the leadership of His Excellency President Mahmoud Abbas, the Kingdom of Morocco, under the leadership of His Majesty the King, may God preserve Him, calls for a de-escalation leading to a ceasefire and the opening of humanitarian corridors to facilitate the entry of aid in a rapid, sustainable and unhindered manner, as well as the release of prisoners and detainees, with the obligation to open a political perspective to the Palestinian issue making it possible to relaunch the two-State solution, as agreed by the international community, the ministry concludes.

MAP: 02 November 2023