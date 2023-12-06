GCC Hails Libyan 6+6 Committee's Compromise Reached in Morocco

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit, held in Doha on Tuesday, welcomed Joint 6+6 Committee's compromise reached during its June meetings in Morocco, as tasked by the Libyan House of Representatives and the High Council of State to prepare electoral laws.

The compromise reached on laws governing the election of the head of state and members of parliament in Libya represents "a positive and constructive step, in view of the presidential and legislative elections," emphasized the Council in its final statement at the conclusion of its 44th summit held under the presidency of Qatar.

The GCC reaffirmed its consistent positions regarding the Libyan crisis, reiterating the commitment to safeguard the interests of the Libyan people, as well as the security, stability, and development of Libya.

It also emphasized the preservation of the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of the country, highlighting the necessity to end interference in its internal affairs and withdraw all foreign forces and mercenaries from its territory.

The GCC leaders further reiterated their support for the efforts of the United Nations envoy to achieve a political solution, hold elections, and unify state institutions to meet the aspirations of the Libyan people and strengthen the foundations of security and stability in the country.

MAP: 05 December 2023