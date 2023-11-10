General Fisheries Commission for the Mediterranean Awards Compliance Prize to Morocco

The General Fisheries Commission for the Mediterranean (GFCM) awarded, last Wednesday, the "Category 1" compliance prize to Morocco for having respected and implemented all the Commission's decisions and fulfilled its obligations in terms of data communication in the fisheries sector, according to the Department of Maritime Fisheries under the Ministry of Agriculture, Maritime Fisheries, Rural Development and Water and Forests.

The "Category 1" compliance prize was awarded to Morocco, the European Union, Albania and Turkey by the GFCM at its 46th session, held on November 06-10, 2023 in Split (Croatia), with the participation of a Moroccan delegation, the Department said in a press release.

This distinction, awarded to Morocco for the 3rd consecutive year, testifies to all the efforts made by the Department of Maritime Fisheries to honor Morocco's commitments within international and regional fisheries organizations by transposing their decisions into national legislation, added the same source.

MAP: 10 November 2023