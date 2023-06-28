Geneva: Morocco Contributes to Building More Inclusive, Equitable Global Migration Community

Morocco is helping to build a more inclusive and equitable global community with regard to migration by sharing best practices and developing practical solutions, Omar Zniber, Morocco's Ambassador and Permanent Representative in Geneva, said on Tuesday.

Morocco is a key supporter of the IOM-coordinated Global Compact for Safe, Orderly, and Regular Migration," stated the diplomat during the 32nd session of the International Organization for Migration's (IOM) Standing Committee on Programs and Finance. "With its 23 objectives, the Compact guarantees the dignity, respect, and integration of migrants," he added.

Morocco has decided to contribute to the IOM Multipartner Migration Fund (MPTF) in February 2023, Zniber noted, adding that this initiative is intended to send a strong political message of cooperation and successful multilateralism, in line with the spirit and letter of the Marrakech Pact.

With this contribution, Morocco is further formalizing its commitments, notably by becoming the largest African and Arab contributor to the IOM's MPTF Fund," Zniber declared.

Building on its achievements, Morocco has committed itself to 10 new commitments by 2026 to pursue the effective implementation of the Pact, the diplomat added.

The diplomat stressed the importance of paying particular attention to the issue of climate change, pointing out that Africa is the continent most affected by the new phenomenon of "climate migrants", with its impact on forced displacement, livelihoods, and the resilience of societies.

"In this context, we note with appreciation that IOM allocates 30% of the operational part of its budget to climate change action and risk reduction considerations," he added at the event, during which IOM's Director General presented the organization's 2022 activity report.

Migration is a factor in innovation, prosperity, and sustainable development. "Orderly and humane migration benefits both migrants and societies," he concluded.

