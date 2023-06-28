German MP Hails Progress in Morocco's Renewable Energy Sector

German MP Klaus Ernst, who is leading a parliamentary delegation from his country on a visit to Morocco, hailed on Tuesday in Rabat the Kingdom's remarkable progress in energy investment, particularly in the field of renewable energy.

The official's statement came during talks between the German delegation and House of Representatives official Mohamed Malal, chairman of the Infrastructure, Energy, Mining and Environment Committee.

Ernst praised the quality of the Kingdom's renewable energy infrastructure, particularly in Ouarzazate, and expressed his willingness to work to strengthen cooperation with Morocco in this field.

The Left Party MP also stressed the importance of strengthening economic cooperation between the two countries in fields related to the environment and energy, particularly renewable energy and green hydrogen, noting that Morocco has great energy potential.

For his part, Malal highlighted the various projects launched in the Kingdom, as well as Morocco's potential in the economic and energy fields, stressing the measures and initiatives taken to encourage foreign investment.

He also highlighted Morocco's strategy in the energy sector and its efforts to promote investments and industrial projects in energy-related fields, noting that Morocco has sophisticated energy platforms and qualified human capital.

Malal praised the good relations between Morocco and Germany, pointing out that Morocco could benefit from Germany's advanced experience in a number of fields in order to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

The talks took place in the presence of German Ambassador to Morocco Robert Dölger.

(MAP 27.06.2023)