Government Chief Holds Talks with Spanish Peer Pedro Sánchez

Head of Government Aziz Akhannouch on Thursday met with his counterpart, Spanish Government President Pedro Sánchez.

Sánchez, who on Thursday visited the Mohammed V Mausoleum to pay his respects to the tombs of late Their Majesties Mohammed V and Hassan II, had arrived in Morocco on Wednesday to co-chair with Akhannouch the 12th Moroccan-Spanish High-Level Meeting.

The 12th Moroccan-Spanish High Level Meeting, which comes eight years after the last meeting of this institutional mechanism, is part of the strategic partnership and the new dynamic that relations between the two kingdoms are experiencing following Sánchez's visit to Morocco last April at the invitation of HM King Mohammed VI.

MAP: 02 February 2023