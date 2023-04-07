Government Council Adopts Draft Decree on Direct Aid to Widows in Precarious Situations with Dependent Orphan Children

The Council of Government, meeting Thursday under the chairmanship of the Head of Government Aziz Akhannouch, adopted the draft decree No. 2.22.632 on provisional measures relating to the eligibility for direct assistance to widows in precarious situation with dependent orphan children.

Presented by the Minister of Solidarity, Social Integration and Family Aawatif Hayar, this project is part of the implementation of the social protection project to which HM King Mohammed VI grants His solicitude, the Minister Delegate in charge of Relations with Parliament, Government Spokesman, Mustapha Baïtas said during a press briefing after the Council.

This text is also part of the adaptation of laws and regulations in force, and which concern the implementation of public policies in the social field, especially with regard to social programs targeting social categories in precarious situation, with the legal novelties in terms of social protection generalization, explained the minister.

This draft decree aims to establish interim measures relating to eligibility for direct assistance to widows in precarious situation with dependent orphan children, and this in order to comply with the provisions of Law No. 72. 18 relating to targeting beneficiaries of social support programs and establishing the National Agency of Registers, as well as the provisions of Decree No. 2.22.923 setting the threshold of the basic compulsory health insurance (AMO) dedicated to people unable to afford the costs of membership, said Baitas.

This project contains provisions allowing in particular widows in precarious situation with dependent orphan children who benefited, on June 30, 2022, from the aforementioned aid, to continue to benefit from this aid throughout the transitional period until the entry into force of the project on family allowances developed in accordance with the provisions of the Framework Law No. 09.21, added the Minister.

It also allows widows in precarious situation with dependent orphans benefiting from the basic AMO scheme dedicated to people unable to afford the costs of membership, to benefit from direct assistance granted to widows in precarious situation with dependent orphans without being subject to the constraint related to the threshold as set out in Decree No. 2.22.923, and this until the entry into force of the above legislation on the generalization of family allowances, he said.

MAP: 06 avril 2023