Government Council Adopts Draft Decree on Kenitra Export Processing Zone

The Government Council, meeting in Rabat on Thursday under the chairmanship of Head of Government Aziz Akhannouch, adopted draft decree no. 2.23.1070 amending and supplementing decree no. 2.09.442 of 4 Muharram 1431 (December 21, 2009) establishing the Kenitra export processing zone.

Presented by the Minister of Industry and Trade, Ryad Mezzour, this project is part of efforts to diversify the supply of industrial land in the Rabat-Salé-Kenitra region, enhance the momentum created in the Kenitra Industrial Acceleration Zone (ZAI) and meet the investors’ needs, said the Minister Delegate in charge of Relations with Parliament, Government Spokesperson, Mustapha Baitas, at a press briefing following the Council meeting.

The aim of this project, he added, is to formalize the expansion of the Kenitra ZAI, which was approved on October 5, 2023 by the National Commission for Industrial Acceleration Zones.

It will bring the total surface area of the Kenitra ZAI to 442 hectares, 55 ares and 97 centiares.

MAP: 08 February 2024