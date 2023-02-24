Government Council Adopts Draft Decree-Law on MCA-Morocco Agency's Dissolution, Liquidation

The Council of Government, meeting Thursday in Rabat, adopted the draft decree-law No. 2.23.102 on the dissolution and liquidation of the Millennium Challenge Account-Morocco Agency (MCA-Morocco), presented by the Minister Delegate to the Minister of Economy and Finance, in charge of Budget, Fouzi Lekjaa.

This project comes in application of the provisions of the law n°24.16 establishing the MCA-Morocco Agency, promulgated by the Dahir N°1.16. 142 of 21 Dou Al Qiida 1437 (August 25, 2016), including Article 13, which states that the Agency is dissolved 120 days after the expiry date of the Millennium Challenge program, which coincides with April 1, 2023, said the Minister Delegate in charge of Relations with Parliament, Government Spokesman, Mustapha Baitas, during a press briefing after the Council. "Given that the spring parliamentary session will not open until April 14, 2023, the government has decided to take a decree-law on the Agency's dissolution and liquidation, in compliance with the date set for this April 1, 2023," he said, adding that the legal personality of the Agency will be retained during the liquidation period.

The Minister also explained that this decision provides for transferring, free of charge, projects completed or being completed by March 31, 2023 and movable and immovable property acquired by the Agency from the State, local authorities and public institutions, and the rest of the beneficiaries of the program, under the conditions and provisions provided in the modalities of closing the program.

In addition, Baitas stressed that the Government Council deliberated on the draft law No. 02.23 on civil procedure, presented by the Minister of Justice, Abdellatif Ouahbi, to deepen the debate on it and approve it at a later meeting.

MAP: 23 February 2023