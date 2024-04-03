Government Council to Convene on Thursday

A Council of Government meeting will be held on Thursday under the chairmanship of Head of Government Aziz Akhannouch, according to a press release issued by his Department on Tuesday.

At the start of its proceedings, the Council will examine three draft decrees, the first of which concerns the quality, health safety and denomination of materials intended for food-producing animals, while the second amends and supplements the decree establishing the list of universities and establishments linked to the State by a partnership agreement for the development of education, training and scientific research.

The third draft decree amends and supplements the decree on the special status of prison and rehabilitation administration officials.

Subsequently, the Council will examine the maritime fisheries cooperation agreement between Morocco and Gambia, signed on January 25, 2024 in Dakhla, and the draft law approving this agreement, the press release added.

It noted that the Council will conclude its work by examining proposals for appointments to higher office, in accordance with the provisions of Article 92 of the Constitution.

At the end of the Council, the government will hold a meeting to examine proposed legislation, concluded the same source.

MAP: 02 avril 2024