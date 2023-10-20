Government Council Follows Presentation on Finance Bill’s Preparation, Examines Draft Legal Texts and International Conventions

The meeting began with a presentation by the Minister of the Economy and Finance, Nadia Fettah, on preparatory measures for the 2024 Finance Bill, according to a press release from the Ministry of Relations with Parliament, Government Spokesperson.

The Board was then informed of draft decree no. 2.23.899 amending decree no. 2.01.93 of 29 Rabii 1422 (June 22, 2001) on the implementation of the provisions of law no. 33.97 on wards of the Nation, presented by the Minister Delegate to the Head of Government, in charge of National Defense Administration, Abdellatif Loudiyi.

The Council also took note of the Civil Law Convention on Corruption, adopted in Strasbourg on November 04, 1999, and of draft law no. 20.23 approving the said Convention, presented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita.

The Government Council was also briefed on the Criminal Law Convention on Corruption, adopted in Strasbourg on January 27, 1999, and on draft law no. 21.23 approving the said convention, presented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita.

MAP: 20 October 2023