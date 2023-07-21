Government Council Reviews Morocco-Cabo Verde Convention to Counter Double Taxation, Tax Evasion

The Government Council, which met in Rabat on Thursday under the chairmanship of Head of Government Aziz Akhannouch, reviewed a convention between the governments of Morocco and Cabo Verde on the avoidance of double taxation and the fight against tax evasion in matters of income tax, signed in Rabat on May 9, 2023, as well as Draft Decree 33.33 approving the said convention.

Presented by Government Spokesperson Mustapha Baitas on behalf of Nasser Bourita, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, the agreement is in line with the two countries' desire to develop their relations and strengthen cooperation in the tax field in order to avoid double taxation and combat tax evasion in matters of income tax, Baitas said during a press conference following the Council meeting.

The convention applies to income taxes levied on behalf of a contracting state or its political, administrative or local jurisdictions, regardless of the method of collection, he noted, adding that it also defines the modalities of income taxation and the means of avoiding double taxation.

(MAP 20.07.2023)