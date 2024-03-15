Government Council Takes Note of Agreement on Permanent Pan-African Development Institute HQ in Dakhla

The Council of Government took note, during its meeting on Thursday in Rabat, of the agreement regarding the creation of a permanent headquarters for the Pan-African Development Institute (IPD) in Dakhla between the government of Morocco and the IPD, along with the draft law no. 19.23 approving the said agreement.

Presented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, this agreement, signed in Rabat on 16 January 2023, comes following the decision by the IPD's Administrative Council to relocate its permanent headquarters from Geneva to an African nation, as highlighted by government spokesperson Mustapha Baitas during a press briefing after the Council meeting.

This agreement sets forth the general conditions and concerns regarding the establishment and management of the IPD's permanent headquarters in Morocco. Its objective is to contribute to the economic, social, and cultural advancement of African countries through scientific research, advisory support, and the training of African executives capable of assuming responsibility at various levels. This is aimed at facilitating actions geared towards promoting and enhancing the living conditions of populations across the continent.

MAP: 14 March 2024