Gov’t Chief: 2023-2037 Program Contract Will Enable RAM to Become One of World's Leading Airlines

The program contract signed on Tuesday in Rabat between the government and Royal Air Maroc (RAM) for the period 2023-2037 will enable RAM to rank among the major airlines on a global and regional scale, said Head of Government, Aziz Akhannouch.

This is an investment program par excellence that will enable the national airline to increase its fleet from the current 50 aircraft to 200 aircraft by 2037, Akhannouch told the press after the signing ceremony.

The agreement will not only enable RAM to play its full role on the African continent, but also to support the national tourism development strategy, he pointed out.

This action is part of the efforts made by the Executive in accordance with the High Guidelines of HM King Mohammed VI to strengthen the role of air transport, noted the Head of Government, adding that annual monitoring will be carried out to ascertain the progress of this project.

For his part, chairman and CEO of Royal Air Maroc (RAM), Hamid Addou, said that the signing of this program contract gave RAM a new lease of life, a new ambition and a new direction, adding that "this is a historic day for RAM and a very important moment in the history of this airline, which was created 65 years ago".

Signe by Akhannouch and Addou, the program contract is part of the government's support for the 2023-2026 strategic roadmap for the tourism sector, which intends to position Morocco among the world's leading tourist destinations, with 17.5 million tourists, 120 billion dirhams in foreign currency earnings and the creation of 80,000 direct and 120,000 indirect job opportunities, in addition to strengthening the role of the tourism sector in attracting investment and creating businesses.

(MAP 12.07.2023)