Gov't Chief, Agriculture Professionals Discuss Restoring Balance of Production Chains

The Head of Government Aziz Akhannouch held, Friday in Rabat, a series of meetings with professionals of the agricultural sector, devoted to examining ways to restore the balance of production chains in the framework of the "Generation Green" Strategy.

These meetings, held with representatives of the Moroccan Confederation of Agriculture and Rural Development (Comader), the Moroccan Interprofessional Federation of Production and Export of Fruit and Vegetables (FIFEL) and with the presidents of the Chambers of Agriculture, were "devoted to the examination of ways to restore the balance of production chains under the strategy "Generation Green", which have been impacted by rising prices of agricultural inputs, drought, as well as the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and those of the war in Ukraine," said a statement by the Department of the Head of Government.

These meetings were also an opportunity to discuss ways to ensure the reduction of prices of agricultural products and increase the level of permanent supply of the national market, said the statement.

During these meetings, the Head of Government encouraged professionals in the sector to ensure the permanent supply of the national market and the preservation of the balance of production chains, to ensure the abundance of products at reasonable prices and alleviate the impact of rising prices on citizens.

He recalled, in this regard, that the government ensures, through monitoring mechanisms established with professionals, to ensure a balance between exports and supply the domestic market.

Akhannouch also stressed the importance of rationalizing the water resources management and the search for innovative solutions in this area, ensuring that government departments are working to accelerate the water desalination projects to overcome the problem of water stress.

MAP: 08 avril 2023