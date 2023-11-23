Gov't Chief Calls on Education Unions to Engage in Dialogue Next Monday

Head of Government, Aziz Akhannouch, called, Thursday, on education unions to engage in dialogue next Monday, affirming that the Executive is committed to the overall reform of the education system and to motivating the teaching profession to perform its duties to the best of its ability.

"We are convinced that dialogue remains the only way to reach efficient solutions to the problems raised," stressed Akhannouch at the opening of the Council of Government’s meeting, calling on the unions to hold a sectoral dialogue session on Monday.

On this occasion, Akhannouch reiterated the government's willingness to consolidate the channels of dialogue until solutions are found to guarantee the quality of public schools.

The government sees education as an essential pillar for consolidating the building of the social state and the Morocco of development, in accordance with the guidelines of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, he added.

MAP: 23 November 2023