Gov't Chief Holds Talks in Brussels with European Commission President

Head of Government, Aziz Akhannouch, held talks in Brussels on Tuesday with President of the European Commission, Ursula Von Der Leyen, in the presence of Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita.

The two parties stressed the solidity of relations between the Kingdom and the European Union, and examined ways of strengthening the strategic partnership between the two parties, particularly in the current context.

Morocco is the European Union's leading economic and trading partner on the African continent, just as the EU is the Kingdom's leading trading partner, with trade exceeding 60pc of total trade volume.

MAP: 10 October 2023