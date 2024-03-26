Gov’t Chief Receives US Congressmen Delegation

The Head of Government, Aziz Akhannouch, received Monday in Rabat a delegation of six members of the US Congress representing the Republican and Democratic parties, accompanied by the US Ambassador to Morocco, Puneet Talwar.

This visit aims to examine ways to strengthen strategic relations between Morocco and the United States of America, under the leadership of the two Heads of State, His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, and US President Joe Biden, says a press release from the Head of Government’s Department.

During the meeting, the two parties highlighted the various aspects of multi-sector bilateral cooperation, expressing their satisfaction with the positive trend in the volume of trade, which has risen from 43.4 billion dirhams in 2021 to 68.9 billion dirhams at present, the statement said.

The two parties also emphasized Morocco's ability to act as a platform for American investment on the African continent, within the framework of a mutually beneficial partnership.

The Head of Government said that bilateral relations between Rabat and Washington are based on close coordination on a range of regional and international issues, highlighting Morocco's leadership and its contribution to consolidating stability in the North Africa and Middle East region, according to the same source.

He also expressed the Kingdom's consideration for the position of the United States of America, which in late 2020 recognized Morocco's sovereignty over its Sahara and expressed its support for the autonomy plan as a serious, realistic and credible solution.

The talks also provided an opportunity to underline the age-old relations between the two countries, since the signing in 1787 of the Moroccan-American Peace and Friendship Treaty, which is the oldest ever signed by the United States of America with a third country, adds the press release.

The meeting was attended by Leila Benali, Minister of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development, and Mohcine Jazouli, Minister Delegate in charge of Investment, Convergence and Evaluation of Public Policies.

MAP: 25 March 2024