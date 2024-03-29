Govt Council Informed of Mutual Administrative Assistance Agreement in Customs between Morocco, The Gambia

The Government Council, meeting on Thursday in Rabat, was informed of an agreement on mutual administrative assistance in customs between Morocco and The Gambia, signed on January 25, 2024 in Dakhla, as well as of draft law no. 08.24 approving this agreement.

The two texts were presented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, said the Minister Delegate for Relations with Parliament, Government Spokesman, Mustapha Baitas, during a press briefing at the end of the Council.

The agreement, he added, aims to promote cooperation between the two countries in the fight against customs offences, through mutual assistance between the two countries’ customs administrations in accordance with the conditions set out in the agreement, with a view to applying customs legislation and preventing, investigating and punishing customs offences.

MAP: 28 March 2024