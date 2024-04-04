Gov’t Head Chairs Second Meeting of National Commission for Digital Development

The Head of Government Aziz Akhannouch chaired, on Wednesday in Rabat, the second meeting of the National Commission for Digital Development.

At the meeting, Minister Delegate in charge of Digital Transition and Administrative Reform, Ghita Mezzour, gave a presentation on "the general guidelines of digital development - Morocco digital 2030", following meetings held with members of the commission to gather their proposals and opinions in order to contribute to enriching the national strategy for digital development, according to a press release from the Head of Government's department.

This strategy aims to enable citizens to benefit equally from digital services, by ensuring that best practices are anchored and that public administration is supported in its digital transition, the same source stressed, adding that it also aims to establish the Kingdom as a producer of digital solutions, to create employment opportunities by attracting investment, and to support young talent in the digital field.

In this sense, Akhannouch affirmed that the government is betting on reinforcing the digitalization of the Public Administration and on the development of the digital economy, in line with the High Royal Directives and in accordance with the governmental program’s commitments.

He emphasized the government's commitment to implementing the digital transition in the best possible way, given its important role in improving the quality of public services, wealth creation and economic development.

The meeting was an opportunity to reiterate the two fundamental axes of the "general guidelines of digital development - Morocco digital 2030", notably the digitization of public services, which aims to accelerate the digitization of public services while ensuring their quality, through a methodology centered around the user, whether citizen or company.

It also aims to inject a new dynamic into the digital economy, with a view to developing Moroccan digital solutions and creating value and jobs. This pillar focuses on three main areas: developing the offshoring sector, building an ecosystem dedicated to developing businesses, and supporting the digitalization of small and medium-sized enterprises.

The second meeting was attended by members of the government and the commission, as well as representatives of the public and private sectors, professional bodies and experts.

MAP: 03 avril 2024